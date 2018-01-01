United Technologies Reports 2018 Results

(Source: United Technologies; issued Jan. 23, 2019)

FARMINGTON, Conn. --- United Technologies Corp. reported fourth quarter and full year 2018 results above expectations and announced an outlook for continued sales, earnings and free cash flow growth in 2019."2018 was a transformational year for United Technologies," said UTC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gregory Hayes. "We announced our intention to separate into three global, industry-leading companies, and closed the Rockwell Collins acquisition in November. We also delivered strong fourth quarter and full year 2018 results, including the best year of organic sales growth in over a decade, driven by our focus on meeting customer commitments, ongoing innovation, strong execution and cost reduction."Hayes continued, "Looking to 2019, our segment profit is expected to grow faster than sales, and free cash flow, excluding separation costs, is expected to grow faster than earnings. We remain laser focused on executing our strategic plans for our businesses, each of which is expected to drive sustained growth, lead the industry in innovation and customer focus, and maximize value creation over the long-term."Fourth quarter sales of $18.0 billion were up 15 percent over the prior year, including 11 points of organic sales growth, 4 points of acquisition benefit and 1 point of foreign exchange headwind. The remaining 1 point of growth was driven by the adoption of the new Revenue Standard. GAAP EPS of $0.83 was up 66 percent versus the prior year and included $1.12 of net restructuring charges and other significant items, including a $692 million tax charge primarily related to undistributed foreign earnings. Adjusted EPS of $1.95 was up 22 percent. Fourth quarter results exceeded expectations primarily due to a favorable effective tax rate and better Rockwell Collins results.Net income in the quarter was $0.7 billion, up 73 percent versus the prior year. Cash flow from operations was $2.0 billion and capital expenditures were $780 million, resulting in free cash flow of $1.2 billion.In the quarter, commercial aftermarket sales were up 11 percent at Pratt & Whitney and up 8 percent organically at Collins Aerospace Systems. Otis new equipment orders were flat organically versus the prior year. Equipment orders at Carrier increased 3 percent organically.Full year sales of $66.5 billion were up 11 percent over the prior year, including 8 points of organic sales growth, 1 point of net acquisitions impact and 1 point of foreign exchange tailwind. The remaining 1 point of growth was driven by the adoption of the new Revenue Standard and the absence of a customer contract settlement incurred in 2017. Full year GAAP EPS of $6.50 was up 14 percent versus the prior year and included $1.11 of net restructuring charges and other significant items, including a $692 million tax charge primarily related to undistributed foreign earnings. Adjusted EPS of $7.61 was up 14 percent.Net income for the year was $5.3 billion, up 16 percent versus the prior year. Cash flow from operations was $6.3 billion and capital expenditures were $1.9 billion, resulting in free cash flow of $4.4 billion.In 2018, for the first time in over thirty years, Pratt & Whitney manufactured more than 1,000 large commercial and military engines. Collins Aerospace Systems was formed by the transformative acquisition of Rockwell Collins, a combination that is expected to result in more than $500 million in run-rate, pre-tax cost synergies. Carrier launched more than 100 new products, completed the acquisition of S2 Security and divested the Taylor Company. Finally, at Otis, the number of units under maintenance contract exceeded two million for the first time in the organization's history.UTC provides the following 2019 outlook*:-- Adjusted EPS of $7.70 to $8.00, including headwinds from a higher adjusted effective tax rate ($0.15 headwind) and a stronger U.S. dollar ($0.07 headwind);-- Sales of $75.5 to $77.0 billion, including organic sales growth of 3 to 5 percent;-- Free cash flow of $4.5 to $5.0 billion, including $1.5 billion of one-time cash payments related to the portfolio separation.*Note: When we provide expectations for adjusted EPS, the adjusted effective tax rate, organic sales and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures generally is not available without unreasonable effort. See "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high technology products and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs.-ends-