Rosaviatsiya Validates Ansat High-Altitude Operation

(Source: Russian Helicopters; issued Jan 23, 2019)

MOSCOW --- Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) certified the increase in take-off/landing altitude of Ansat helicopter to 3,500 m. Major change approval is issued on the basis of trials conducted in summer 2018 at Mount Elbrus. The document allows Ansat to operate in high-altitude conditions.



Before that the helicopter take-off and landing altitude was limited to 1,000 m, restricting its use in elevated areas. During certification tests Ansat successfully completed a series of take-offs and landings at altitudes up to 3,500 m, including simulation of one engine failure and autorotation mode, thus confirming its capability to operate in high-altitude conditions.



“The major change approval for increase of take-off and landing altitude of Ansat gives us new opportunities to bring in new customers from countries with such complex terrain. For example, during the South Asian Heli Tour conducted in late 2018 we saw interest from potential helicopter operators in Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia and Malaysia. We received approximately 30 requests for delivery of Ansat helicopters, and improvement of flight performance will benefit our subsequent customer negotiations", noted Andrey Boginskiy, Director General of Russian Helicopters Holding Company.



"Ansat is one of the main strategic projects for the Corporation. Successful flight tests at the altitude of over 1000 meters have proven reliability and the highest standards of equipment efficiency," said Industrial Director of Rostec's Aviation cluster Anatoly Serdyukov. "We plan to continue to upgrade and improve Ansat's performance".



Ansat is a light twin-engine utility helicopter serially produced at Kazan Helicopters. As per the type certificate, the helicopter design makes it possible to carry out quick conversion from cargo to passenger version capable to transport up to seven people. In May 2015 a major change approval was obtained for EMS version of the helicopter. Ansat is certified for operation in ambient air temperatures from minus 45°С to plus 50°С. In July 2018 a major change approval was obtained for extension of service life of Ansat assemblies.





JSC “Russian Helicopters”, part of Rostec State Corporation, is a leading player in the global helicopter industry, the sole Russian designer and manufacturer of helicopters. The Holding Company was established in 2007 and is headquartered in Moscow. We operate five helicopter assembly plants, two design bureaus, component production and maintenance enterprises, aircraft repair plants and one helicopter service company providing after-sales support in Russia and abroad.



-ends-

