Raytheon to Maintain and Cybersecure U.S. Air Force Global Hawk Ground Control Stations

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Jan 23, 2019)

DULLES, Va.--- Raytheon Company will deploy sustainment and cybersecurity experts around the world to support the ground control systems and onboard sensors used by the U.S. Air Force fleet of RQ-4 Global Hawk remotely piloted aircraft.



Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services will perform the work, which includes providing software upgrades to defend against cyber threats, as part of a $65 million subcontract from the aircraft manufacturer, Northrop Grumman.



"Raytheon will help these unmanned aircraft meet tomorrow's threats," said Todd Probert, vice president of Mission Support and Modernization at Raytheon IIS. "We have been improving the Global Hawk fleet's capabilities for 20 years by modernizing their ground and sensor systems and will now ensure their resiliency in the face of cyber threats."



Raytheon previously announced a $104 million effort to modernize the Global Hawk ground segment, moving payload and aircraft operators into mission control buildings. These new stations replace mission control, and launch and recovery elements previously housed in shelters.





