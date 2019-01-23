Fincantieri Kicks Off Brazil Road Show for Local Industry

(Source: Fincantieri; issued Jan 23, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

TRIESTE, Italy --- As part of the initiatives aimed at the tender launched by the Brazilian Navy for the construction of four Tamandaré class corvettes, Fincantieri today launched a road show aimed at involving the country's industry, to promote the creation and development of the supply chain of local and national small- and medium-sized enterprises.



The road show started today in the city of Recife, where the Vard Promar shipyard of Fincantieri is located, and saw the participation, among others, of Italian Minister of Defense Elisabetta Trenta, who also visited the plant. The next stages will be 30 in Rio de Janeiro and 6 February in Sao Paulo.



Last October, Fincantieri was selected in the short-list of competitors for the Brazilian Navy contract, worth about 1.6 billion euros, which should be completed in March with the selection of the construction site.



Fincantieri CEO Giuseppe Bono said: "The element that distinguishes our offer is the involvement of the Brazilian industry for a possible inclusion in Fincantieri's supply chain of local companies, which would then become potential suppliers not only for Project Tamandaré, but also for future naval programs: entering a broader and more strategic business would represent a decisive step for the country's economy in a growth perspective ". Bono concluded: "I would therefore like to thank Minister Trenta, who has chosen to be present today at the start of our initiative, thus demonstrating the attention our activities attract, also from abroad".



Fincantieri has been investing in Brazil for years and collaborates with the Marinha do Brasil in the development of the modernization programs of its fleet. In fact, the Group won the tender for the supply of "specific and specialized engineering services" of the new Tamandaré-class corvettes, supporting the Navy in the realization of the project with total customer satisfaction.



With the acquisition of Vard in 2013, Fincantieri is present in Brazil’s Pernambuco state, with the important production site of Promar. Demonstrating its intention to consolidate its position in the country, Fincantieri in recent years has invested about 400 million reals (approx. 100 million euros) in this plant for technological modernization, thanks to which it is today immediately ready for the construction of naval ships.



Today, the Vard Promar shipyard employs approximately 800 people and is an center of excellence of Brazil’s naval industry that produces ships for primary operators in the Oil & Gas sector. It is able to guarantee the construction of commercial and naval ships units in full compliance with assigned schedules and according to required quality standards.



