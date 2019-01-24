Russian Defense Firm Developing New Air- and Sea-Launched Missiles

(Source: TASS; published Jan 24, 2019)

MOSCOW --- Russia’s Tactical Missiles Corporation is carrying out 14 R&D works on air-and sea-launched weapons that are expected to be completed in 2019, Corporation CEO Boris Obnosov said on Thursday.



"This year, we have serious plans: we need to complete a total of 14 [R&D] works," the chief executive said. As a whole, these works are ongoing successfully, he noted.



The work is underway on air-and sea-launched weapons, he specified.



"Several works are linked with ‘air-to-air,’ air-to-surface’ and air-to-ship’ weapons. And about a third of works are related to coastal missile systems and underwater naval weapons," Obnosov said.



The Tactical Missiles Corporation is one of Russia’s largest defense holding companies. The Corporation’s 100% stock is held by Russia’s State Property Committee. The Corporation is headquartered in the town of Korolyov near Moscow.



The Tactical Missiles Corporation focuses on developing and supplying weapons for air-, ship-borne and ground tactical systems and seaborne underwater armaments.



(ends)



Russian Air-Launched Weapons Proved Their Worth In Syria, Says Defense Contractor

(Source: TASS; published Jan 24, 2019)

MOSCOW --- Russia’s air-launched weapons produced by the Tactical Missiles Corporation have proven their worth and competitive edge compared to world analogues, Corporation CEO Boris Obnosov said on Thursday.



"Smart air bombs have large export potential. These are the weapons that have proven their efficiency [in Syria], despite their cost. I believe we are on a parity basis with our rivals," the chief executive said.



The weapons’ trials in a real combat environment are always useful for manufactures and developers, Obnosov said.



"No mathematical or partial modeling and even trials at practice ranges can give a full idea of weapons’ capabilities. In real conditions, in the theater of operations, they [the trials] give new food for thought," the Corporation’s chief executive said.



The Tactical Missiles Corporation is one of Russia’s largest defense holding companies. The Corporation’s 100% stock is held by Russia’s State Property Committee. The Corporation is headquartered in the town of Korolyov near Moscow.



The Tactical Missiles Corporation focuses on developing and supplying weapons for air-, ship-borne and ground tactical systems and seaborne underwater armaments.



-ends-

