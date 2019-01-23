Where's David’s Sling and Why Wasn't It Used to Intercept Iran's Missiles? (excerpt)

(Source: Jerusalem Post; published Jan 23, 2019)

By Anna Ahronheim

At around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Israelis enjoying the slopes of the Mount Hermon ski resort heard a loud bang and saw smoke trails in the skies above them. The Iron Dome missile defense system had intercepted a long-range missile fired by Iranian forces in Syria.The missile was an Iranian-made surface-to-surface model with a range of some 200 km. with a payload of hundreds of kilograms of explosives that was fired from the outskirts of Damascus. The launch of this type of missile doesn’t happen at a moment’s notice. It took months of preparation and the approval of the highest officials in Tehran.Israeli intelligence must have identified the chatter. They knew it was coming.According to Syrian reports, an hour earlier Israeli jets carried out a rare daytime strike on Iranian targets in Syria. No special instructions had been given to the thousands of civilians enjoying the day and no warning siren was sounded.However, the IDF was prepared, operating the recently upgraded Iron Dome to cover Mount Hermon.While the primary targets of the Iron Dome system are short-range rockets and other artillery rounds that have been successfully intercepted, like the Iranian surface-to-surface missile on Sunday, the job should be done by the David Sling missile defense system.This system became operational two years ago, and was first used last year against two SS-21 Tochka tactical ballistic missiles launched from Syria.But, they missed their mark and David’s Sling has not been used since then. (end of excerpt)-ends-