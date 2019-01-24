Airbus Chief Enders Issues Stern Warning to UK on No-Deal Brexit (excerpt)

(Source: Financial Times; published Jan 24, 2019)

Airbus, the European aerospace group, has warned it would be forced to make “potentially very harmful decisions” for its operations in the UK if Britain crashes out of the EU without a deal.In a video message, Tom Enders, the Airbus chief executive, said the company — one of Britain’s largest manufacturers — “could be forced to redirect future investments” in the event of a no-deal Brexit.“Please don’t listen to the Brexiteers’ madness which asserts that, because we have huge plants here, we will not move and we will always be here. They are wrong,” said Mr Enders.“Of course, it is not possible to pick up and move our large UK factories to other parts of the world immediately,” he added. “However, aerospace is a long-term business and we could be forced to redirect future investments in the event of a no-deal Brexit.”Airbus is one of Britain’s largest manufacturers and employs more than 14,000 people at 25 sites across the country. Its UK factories makes the wings for its aircraft. “Make no mistake there are plenty of countries out there who would love to make the wings for Airbus aircraft,” Mr Enders said. (end of excerpt)-ends-