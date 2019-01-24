FLIR Systems Awarded Contract for Personal Reconnaissance Systems

(Source: Forecast International; issued Jan 24, 2019)

WILSONVILLE, Ore. -- FLIR Systems, Inc. has been awarded a $39.6 Million order to deliver FLIR Black Hornet Personal Reconnaissance Systems (PRS) in support of the United States U.S. Army.



The highly capable nano-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems delivered under this contract will support platoon and small unit level surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities as part of the Soldier Borne Sensor (SBS) Program. The U.S. Army awarded in June 2018 the first SBS phase contract to FLIR for an initial batch of Black Hornet PRS. These systems are being delivered now to the U.S Army for initial integration into the force.



This contract expands the use of FLIR’s Black Hornet PRS for Army surveillance and reconnaissance programs. FLIR has delivered over 8,000 Black Hornet nano-UAVs around the world.



Due to the significantly increased demand for unmanned aerial system (UAS) support in the U.S., FLIR is expanding its UAS service and repairs center in Somerset, Kentucky. Deliveries will begin in early 2019.



