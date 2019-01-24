Airbus Completes System Requirements Review for Telesat LEO Constellation

(Source: Airbus Defence and Space; issued Jan 24, 2019)

TOULOUSE --- Airbus Defence and Space has successfully completed the Telesat LEO Constellation System Requirements Review and is now working on the detailed design of the system. Development of key technologies for both space and ground segments will enable Airbus to offer solutions that not only meet Telesat’s ambitious requirements but also provide cost effective and stable approaches for its longer-term business objectives.



Airbus’ past cooperation with Telesat in communications satellites means it is keen to build on and deepen that partnership. Airbus is defining with Telesat, a LEO satellite constellation that will transform global communications by offering an unsurpassed combination of capacity, speed, security, resilience, low cost and low latency, comparable to, or better than, today’s terrestrial networks.



The advanced capabilities of Telesat LEO will be able to satisfy many of the world’s most challenging communications needs, such as accelerating 5G expansion, bridging the digital divide and setting new levels of performance for commercial and government broadband communications on land, sea and in the air.



Airbus will bring its wide range of expertise covering the full end-to-end communication system with satellite constellation and ground segment architectures, design, manufacturing and operations based on its strong heritage in GEO and unrivalled experience in innovative technologies, design and automated production of LEO satellite constellations.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated revenues of € 59 billion restated for IFRS 15 and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



(ends)





Thales Alenia Space and Maxar Consortium Achieve Major Milestone in Design Phase of Telesat’s LEO Satellite Constellation

(Source: Thales Alenia Space; issued Jan 24, 2019)

CANNES, France and WESTMINSTER, Colo. --- Thales Alenia Space, a Joint Venture between Thales (67 %) and Leonardo (33 %), and SSL have completed an important milestone for the Telesat LEO constellation.



The success of the consortium’s System Requirements Review (SRR) demonstrates increasing momentum for Telesat’s global communications system design and was highlighted by three satellite industry leaders agreeing on key innovations that will enable Telesat LEO to deliver breakthrough performance and affordability.



As previously announced, Telesat selected the consortium of Thales Alenia Space and Maxar Technologies, the owner of SSL and MDA, as one of two contractors for its LEO system design phase. The consortium, led by Thales Alenia Space, is designing an end-to-end communications system, including satellites, landing stations, user terminals, operations centers, and ground network.



The Thales Alenia Space / Maxar design for Telesat LEO is based on the combined companies’ proven experience, industrial capability and a strong supplier base for fully integrated communications satellite systems, including payload antenna design, on-board processing, optical inter-satellite links and LEO satellite production. The success of the SRR was the result of multiple work streams located in France, the U.S. and Canada working together to apply the consortium’s very best talent to every task.



“Our consortium is applying the latest technologies to optimize system network performance and assure that the constellation design is the best one for achieving Telesat’s goals. The project team, consisting of engineering specialists at both Thales Alenia Space and Maxar’s SSL, is developing game-changing solutions as we successfully complete one milestone after another. Thales Alenia Space leads the industry in successfully deployed constellations and we are very excited to be supporting this new constellation from Telesat that will bring unprecedented levels of capacity and flexibility for broadband services around the world”, declared Martin Van Schaik, Senior VP Sales and Marketing Thales Alenia Space.



“The consortium of Thales Alenia Space and Maxar’s SSL has made great progress in developing innovative solutions for the Telesat constellation,” said Dario Zamarian, Group President, SSL. “Completing the SRR is a significant milestone and demonstrates the success of our collaboration with Thales Alenia Space and the value of our SSL and MDA businesses working together to bring integrated solutions that drive competitive advantages for satellite operators, and help build a better world.”





Thales Alenia Space designs and deliver high technology solutions for telecommunications, navigation, Earth observation, environmental management, exploration, science and orbital infrastructures. A joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), Thales Alenia Space also teams up with Telespazio to form the parent companies’ Space Alliance, which offers a complete range of services and solutions. Thales Alenia Space posted consolidated revenues of 2.6 billion euros in 2017 and has 7,980 employees in nine countries.



-ends-



