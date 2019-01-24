Raytheon Company Wins $81 Million Contract for Support Services for Phalanx

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Jan 24, 2019)

WALTHAM, Mass.--- Raytheon Company was awarded the following contract as announced by the Department of Defense on December 28, 2018.



Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, is awarded an $81,311,942 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to exercise an option under previously-awarded contract N00024-17-C-5405 for design agent engineering and technical support services for the Phalanx Close-In Weapon System (CIWS), SeaRAM, and Land-based Phalanx Weapon System. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.





