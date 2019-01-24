Elbit Systems UK Completed the Delivery of a JTAC and FST Training Simulator to the British Army

(Source: Elbit Systems Ltd.; issued Jan 24, 2019)

LONDON, UK --- Elbit Systems UK Ltd. as the prime contractor, together with QuantaDyn Corporation, recently completed delivery of a mobile Close Air Support (CAS) and joint fires simulator to the British Army.



Built as a bespoke solution to satisfy requirement, the Joint Fires Mobile Trainer (JFMT) is now in active service with the Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTAC) and Fire Support Teams (FST) of the 1st Artillery Brigade.



The JFMT successfully underwent accreditation by the UK Joint Air Land Organisation (JALO) in August 2018, meeting all US and NATO requirements to deliver simulated CAS training. The JFMT is accredited to simulate all controls currently allowable (types 1, 2, and 3, Full Motion Video, Rotary Wing, Night/IR, Remote Observer and Laser Target Designation).



Whilst also available for purchase as a standalone system, in this contract the JFMT is supplied as a fully serviced training package, all contained within a versatile 20ft trailer able to be deployed and recovered by vehicles within short time frames. The system comprises a trainee station, an instructor/operator station (IOS) and a pilot station console.



Visuals are provided within a high-resolution dome configuration coupled with a powerful and intuitive Computer-Generated Force (CGF) and Semi-Autonomous Force (SAF) application. The Image Generation is multi-spectral allowing use of in-service Night Vision Devices in conjunction with a range of emulated equipment, such as laser designators, radios and binoculars providing trainees with a high fidelity “train as you fight” experience. The service is managed, delivered and maintained by a highly experienced team of ex-military subject matter experts.



Martin Fausset, CEO of Elbit Systems UK, commented: “We are proud to have been selected by the UK MoD to supply a mobile training simulator for JTACs and FSTs, providing a valuable capability for the British Army. In doing so we bring an operationally proven capability and technological edge into the UK, adapting it for use and delivering it together with our local partners.”





Elbit Systems UK Ltd (ESUK) holds four wholly-owned subsidiaries as well as two joint ventures. In total, over 500 personnel are employed by the ESUK companies in the UK, in high tech roles in the defence, aerospace and rail sectors. The two joint ventures were formed in order to deliver the Watchkeeper programme for the British Army and to supply and support three fleets of aircraft within the UK MOD Military Flying Training System (UKMFTS) programme.



-ends-

