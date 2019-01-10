Pakistan Army Air Defence Displayed Its Fire Power Capability

(Source: Pakistan Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate; issued Jan 10, 2019)

KARACHI --- Pakistan Army Air Defence displayed its fire power capability at Air Defence firing ranges near Karachi. Firing by all air defence weapon systems was culminating event of two weeks long Exercise Al Bayza-2019.



Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan witnessed the firepower display. Hallmark of the event was first ever fire by recently inducted Long-Range Air Defence Weapon System LY80. Induction of LY-80 has realized the concept of a comprehensive, layered and integrated air defence capability with enhanced lethality.





Interacting with the officers and troops, COAS congratulated Army Air Defence for successful conduct of firepower capability display. COAS said that LY-80 has greatly enhanced air defence capability of Army Air Defence while strengthening it at National level along with PAF, the overall custodian of the defence of Pakistan air space.



CAS Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan also congratulated Pak Army for induction of LY-80 which has reinforced Pakistan’s overall Air Defence capability.



Commander Karachi Corps, Commander Army Air Defence Command and number of other senior commanders and principal staff officers also witnessed the event.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: LY-80 is the Pakistan Army’s designation for the Chinese-developed HQ-19 medium-altitude air-defense system, which officially entered Pakistani service (i.e., it achieved initial operational capability) in March 2017.

At the time, an ISPR press statement described it as “a Chinese mobile air defence system, capable of tracking and destroying variety of aerial targets at longer ranges flying at low and medium altitude. [The Chief of Air Staff] said that LY-80 LOMADS increases our response capability to current and emerging air defence threats.”)



