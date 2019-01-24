Ship launched Long Range Surface-to-Air Missile (LRSAM) has been successfully test fired from INS Chennai against an incoming aerial target flying at low altitude, today.
The missile destroyed the target with a direct hit. All the mission objectives have been met. LRSAM has been jointly developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India and M/s Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Israel for the Indian Navy.
Raksha Mantri Smt Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and associated team members.
-ends-