Successful Flight Test of LRSAM

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 24, 2019)

Ship launched Long Range Surface-to-Air Missile (LRSAM) has been successfully test fired from INS Chennai against an incoming aerial target flying at low altitude, today.



The missile destroyed the target with a direct hit. All the mission objectives have been met. LRSAM has been jointly developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India and M/s Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Israel for the Indian Navy.



Raksha Mantri Smt Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and associated team members.



-ends-

