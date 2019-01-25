Boeing Have Delivered the First Two KC-46A Pegasus Tanker Aircraft to the U.S. Air Force.

(Source: Cobham; issued Jan 25, 2019)

David Lockwood, Cobham plc CEO said; “This is a great day for the U.S. Air Force as they take delivery of this next-generation refueling aircraft, which will be the backbone of USAF air refueling capability for decades to come. We are proud to be a part of the Boeing team that has delivered and will continue to support this superb aircraft”.



Cobham is a major subcontractor for the KC-46 programme. Cobham businesses provide the Centerline Drogue System and the Wing Air Refueling Pods for the programme, as well as the Body Fuel Tank and the Fuel Tank Inerting Air Separation Module and Oxygen Sensor. Additionally, Cobham delivers the Panel Mounted Oxygen Regulator, Oxygen Pressure Reducer’s and Oxygen System Shutoff Valves.



The company’s connectivity systems include the High-Gain SATCOM Antenna, Combined VHF/UHF Communications and UHF SATCOM Antenna, VHF/UHF Tuneable Antenna and Logic Converter Unit. Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions provide the Flat Plate Slotted Array Antenna.



The KC-46, derived from Boeing’s commercial 767 airframe, is built in the company’s Everett, Wash. facility. Including future options, Boeing plans to build 179 of the Boeing 767-based refueling aircraft for the Air Force to replace its legacy tanker fleet.



When in service, the multi-role KC-46 will refuel U.S., allied and coalition military aircraft using its boom and hose and drogue systems, but also must be able to take on fuel to extend its operational range. The boom allows the tanker to transfer up to 1,200 gallons of fuel per minute, while the hose and drogue systems, located on both the plane’s wing and centerline, enables the KC-46 to refuel smaller aircraft with up to 400 gallons of fuel per minute.





As the world’s leading supplier of critical control solutions, Cobham helps customers increase the safety and mission capabilities of their personnel and equipment in extreme environments.



We employ around 10,000 people primarily in the USA, UK, Europe and Australia, and have customers and partners in over 100 countries, with market leading positions in: wireless, audio, video and data communications, including satellite communications; defence electronics; air-to-air refueling; aviation services; life support and mission equipment.



-ends-

