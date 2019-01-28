GKN Aerospace Delivers 10,000th Standard Parts Order to RNLAF

(Source: GKN Aerospace; issued Jan 28, 2019)

In December 2018, GKN Fokker Services delivered its 10,000th order for standard parts to the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF). The order was delivered at the Air Force Base of Eindhoven.



This milestone was reached 18 months after the implementation of the total support contract. This customized solution is offered by GKN Fokker Services in Hoofddorp (NL) and provides the RNLAF with one single point of contact for all standard parts requirements.



The total support solution covers the delivery of the standard parts and additional services such as transportation, management of storage systems, forecasting and stock storage.



RNLAF’s fleet of Apache, Chinook and Cougar helicopters, as well as the F-16's, PC-7's and the KDC-10 tanker aircraft, are included in the agreement. All orders are processed via GKN Fokker Services’ secure and dedicated customer portal, which is seamlessly integrated with back-office systems.



Jeroen Ridderhof, Supply Chain Management at the RNLAF said: "This solution provides us with the anticipated advantages and the high level of unburdening, a cleaner and simplified supply chain against an increased availability of parts. We are happy that we can look back at a successful implementation and reached this important milestone with our strategic partner GKN Fokker".



Marcel van Hilten, Business Development at GKN Fokker Services said: “We are proud of the successful implementation of this jointly developed solution. We look forward to expand our relationship with RNLAF. The success of the total support solution for this specific group of parts and services will strengthen the position of GKN Fokker in the military support market.”





GKN Aerospace is the world’s leading multi-technology tier 1 aerospace supplier. As a global company serving the world’s leading aircraft manufacturers, GKN Aerospace develops, builds and supplies an extensive range of advanced aerospace systems, components and technologies. GKN Aerospace operates in 15 countries at 51 manufacturing locations, employing approximately 17,000 people.



