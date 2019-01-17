The Fremm Frigate Carlo Margottini Sails for Mid-East and Arabic Sea

(Source: Italian Navy; issued Jan 17, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Italian Navy’s FREMM frigate Carlo Margottini has sailed from the port of La Spezia to carry out naval presence and surveillance missions in the Arabian Sea, and to support Italian defense industry marketing efforts in the region. (IT Navy ship)

LA SPEZIA, Italy --- The European Multi-Mission Frigate (FREMM) Carlo Margottini sailed today from the La Spezia naval base to begin a naval campaign that will take her to the Indian Ocean, the Middle East and Arabian Sea (MOMA), where she will maintain a naval presence while monitoring maritime traffic routes of national interest.



The campaign is also part of the activities carried out in the field of international cooperation and dialogue between the countries in the region with which Italy has important political, diplomatic, economic and industrial relations, and thus affording an important opportunity. to promote Italy’s integrated "Country System," which supports major actors of its national defense industry such as Fincantieri, Leonardo, MBDA and Elettronica, whose support has made this cruise possible.



ITS Margottini will stop in Karachi (Pakistan), where she will take part in the "Aman 2019" exercise with the Pakistani navy, along with 19 other countries; in Abu Dhabi where she will participate in the "Naval Defense Exhibition" (NAVDEX 2019) as part of the "International Maritime Defense Exhibition & Conference" (IDEX 2019), in Kuwait City (Kuwait), Damman (Saudi Arabia) and Muscat (Oman).



The participation of ITS Margottini at IDEX-NAVDEX 2019 demonstrates the Navy's attention to technological developments and the role it plays in collaborations with national industry in the design and construction of advanced platforms and systems such as the FREMM-class frigates.



ITS Margottini



Commanded by Capt. Marco Guerriero, the ITS Carlo Margottini is the third ship of the Italian-French FREMM (European Multi Mission Frigate) program and the second in ASW (Anti-Submarine Warfare) version. It was launched on June 29, 2013 at the Riva Trigoso shipyard (GE), handed over to the Navy on February 27, 2014 and was awarded its combat pennant on April 22, 2016 in Reggio Calabria.



Carrying the F 592 pennant number, according to NATO classification, it has a displacement of 6,700 metric tonnes and can reach a speed of 27 knots. The ship has a crew of 168 men and women.



