Good Progress on Our Alliance Project with Fincantieri

(Source: Naval Group; dated Jan 24, issued Jan 25, 2019)

A new meeting was held today in Paris, with the executive teams of the two companies, navy and state representatives, to work on the advancement of the Alliance and the JV between Fincantieri and Naval Group.



Since the announcement on Oct. 23rd 2018, we welcome the progress of the project between our two companies.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: This laconic announcement was posted on Naval Group’s website, but was not circulated by e-mail, as is normally the case for its press releases. And, despite the ‘good progress’ claimed in the alliance with Italy’s Fincantieri, the two companies continue to compete head to head on export markets, instead of making joint offers as is their stated objective.



