IAF to Take HAL's LCA Tejas' Non-Compliant Proposal to Defence Ministry (excerpt)

(Source: Asian News International; published Jan 28, 2019)

NEW DELHI --- In the already long-delayed Light Combat Aircraft Tejas fighter programme, the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) proposal for supplying 83 jets to the Air Force has been repeatedly found non-compliant with its requirements and the matter would now be taken to the Defence Ministry for deciding the future course of action, top IAF officials said.The IAF had issued a single vendor tender to HAL in December 2017 and HAL submitted its first technical and commercial response to it in March 2018.“There were three major defects in their response to the RFP. The PSU offer on price and other aspects was valid only for 12 months whereas the procurement procedure mandates it to be minimum 18 months and the delivery schedule offered by the HAL was not in compliance with our requirements," top IAF officials told ANI.“The endurance levels or the amount of time for which the aircraft can fly have also not been found to be very optimal. We had told the HAL that the ferry range of the aircraft was not compliant with requirements put in the tender by us," the officials said.The top commanders of the force during their commander's conference in October last year had told HAL to rectify the problems in the tender proposal and get back with the right response. However, the IAF officials said it received two responses in last 15 days but the responses are still not in line with its requirements. (end of excerpt)-ends-