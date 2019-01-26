USS Michael Monsoor Commissioning Ceremony Honors Legacy of Navy SEAL

(Source: US Navy; issued Jan 26, 2019)

Sailors fire a 19-gun salute during the commissioning ceremony for the Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001). Michael Monsoor is the second Zumwalt-class destroyer to enter the fleet. (US Navy photo)

SAN DIEGO --- The Navy’s newest Zumwalt-class destroyer, USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001), was commissioned Jan. 26 at Naval Air Station North Island, California.



The ship honors Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Monsoor, a Navy SEAL who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions in Ramadi, Iraq, Sept. 29, 2006. At the ship’s 2008 naming ceremony, former Secretary of the Navy Donald C. Winter recognized Monsoor as “a consummate professional who faced terrorist enemies with aplomb and stoicism."



"When you man the rails today and you man your first watch stations at [general quarters], you bring this ship to life in the spirit and legacy of Michael Monsoor with toughness, courage and love, and you will be the defenders,” said Vice Adm. Timothy Szymanski, deputy commander of U.S. Special Operations Command. "You will defend. Stay in the Fight."



California Congressman Scott Peters delivered the commissioning ceremony's principal address for the ship named for the southern California native.



"She was constructed for stealth and speed and will navigate and operate using the newest and most sophisticated technology and weaponry available. She was built for battle and reflects the highest level of combat readiness as was her namesake, Petty Officer Michael Monsoor."



Sally Monsoor, Michael Monsoor’s mother, served as the ship’s sponsor and delivered the time-honored first order to "man our ship and bring her to life!" The crew of 148 officers and enlisted personnel were joined by service members who served with Monsoor in Ramadi as they raced aboard to man the rails and watch stations.



The nearly 16,000-ton Michael Monsoor was built by General Dynamics Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine. The ship is 610 feet in length, has a beam of 87 feet, and a navigational draft of 27 feet. The ship is powered by two Rolls-Royce main turbine generators, two Rolls-Royce auxiliary turbine generators, two 34.6 MW advanced induction motors to speeds up to 30-plus knots.



Zumwalt-class destroyers are the most lethal and sophisticated destroyers ever built. They provide deterrence and forward presence by bridging today’s innovation with future technology.



Zumwalt-class destroyers maximize stealth, size, power and computing capacity – fielding an array of weapons systems and cutting-edge technologies to fight forces in the air, on and under the sea, and on land.



USS Michael Monsoor will be homeported at Naval Base San Diego, California.



