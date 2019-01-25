DRDO Tests New Anti-Radiation Missile

(Source: Forecast International; issued Jan 25, 2019)

NEW DELHI --- India has test fired a new anti-radiation missile from an Su-30MKI combat fighter. The state-run Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted this test off Odisha coast on January 18.



This was the maiden flight of the new generation anti-radiation missile (NGARM). The NGARM uses a single-stage liquid-propellant system and has a range of over 100 kilometers.



The new missile is capable of destroying hostile radars, tracking systems and communication facilities.



-ends-

