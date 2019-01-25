Polish Special Operations Forces Contract for PZL Mielec

(Source: PZL Mielec; issued Jan 28, 2019)

MIELEC, Poland --- The Polish Minister of Defence, Mariusz Błaszczak, has today confirmed an order for four Polish-built Sikorsky S-70i Black Hawk helicopters to provide an enhanced capability to Poland’s Special Operations Forces (SOF). Production of the aircraft will begin immediately with delivery of all four aircraft by the end of this year.



Speaking at a contract signing event at Lockheed Martin’s PZL Mielec facility, where the S-70i is built, Minister Błaszczak said: "This is an important moment and an important day for Poland and employees at PZL Mielec. The Polish Army has bought proven Black Hawk helicopters. Helicopters that have been tested in war conditions in Iraq and in Afghanistan and are among the most modern in the world."



Minister also said: “It is the first stage of cooperation between the Polish Army and PZL Mielec."



The contract was signed in the presence of the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.



Production of the special operations Black Hawks will directly sustain around 1,700 jobs at PZL Mielec and support employment for approximately 5,000 more within the company’s Polish supply chain. Many of these companies are small to medium sized businesses based in Aviation Valley.



The exact specification of each aircraft and details of the specialist equipment fitted is covered by Poland’s Zastrzezone security level and cannot be disclosed.



“With both the national police and special operations forces selecting the S-70i Black Hawk, our Polish-built helicopters now have government endorsement and this sends and important signal of trust to potential export customers,” said Janusz Zakrecki, President and general director, PZL Mielec.



“The S-70i is identical in terms of capability and performance to other Black Hawk helicopters in service with a number of Poland’s NATO allies. It will allow Polish troops to integrate quickly and operate seamlessly with their allies.”



Designed and manufactured to U.S. Army requirements, the multi-role Black Hawk helicopter is the preferred combat assault and utility helicopter for the U.S. military and 31 international customers.



Designed for deployed operations and field maintenance in mind, it can be quickly reconfigured for a variety of missions, such as troop transport and combat assault, MEDEVAC, humanitarian relief, search and rescue, cargo lift, and as an armed helicopter for the attack mission.



With more than 50 years of collaboration with NATO, Lockheed Martin is a trusted strategic partner for Europe.



The company opened its office in central Warsaw in 1997 and partners with the Polish Ministry of Defence on a variety of defence and security programmes including Air Sovereignty Operation Centres, F-16, Sniper advanced targeting pods, C-130E Hercules and Aegis Ashore.





Four Black Hawk Helicopters for Poland By the End of 2019

(Source: Defence24 Poland; posted Jan 25, 2019)

A contract was concluded today at the PZL Mielec facility for the delivery of four Sikorsky S-70i Black Hawk helicopters for the Polish special operations command. This includes retrofitting of the airframes, logistical and training packages. The total value of the agreement is defined as PLN 683 million. The head of the MoD, Mariusz Błaszczak, stated that the helicopters are to be delivered by the end of 2019.



The agreement has been signed in presence of Prime Minister Morawiecki, other politicians and generals. “This is a very important day for us, since not only do we reinforce Polish security, but we also reinforce Polish industry through procurement actions such as this one. This is a fusion of strategy of development with strategy for security,” said the Polish PM.



Meanwhile, Mariusz Błaszczak, the head of the MoD who signed the agreement on behalf of the government, emphasized the fact that the military was acquiring a battle-proven helicopter design. “It is a fine product made in Poland by a fine company – the official said.”



The Minister also said that the agreement signed is only the beginning of collaboration between the Polish military and the PZL Mielec facility.



According to the MoD, the agreement is worth PLN 683 million (approx. $182 million--Ed). The price includes the helicopters (PLN 75 million per a single aircraft with the equipment) along with extra equipment and a training/logistics package.



The agreement covers procurement of a logistics package (spares, expendables, equipment for the ground crews) and a training package, including complex training for the pilots and for the ground crews. All four aircraft are to be delivered by the end of this year.





The S-70i export version is being assembled at the PZL Mielec facility in Poland, along with some of its components. PZL Mielec is owned by Sikorsky, a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin.



The first Mielec-made Black Hawk made its maiden flight in 2010. Depending on the variant and configuration and equipment carried by the soldiers, the helicopter can carry up to 17 troops. Its top speed is 295 kph, and it offers a range exceeding 500 kilometres. Over 4,000 Black Hawks have been produced so far, with 30 countries operating the type.



