Germany Approves Export of Weapons Systems to Qatar (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published Jan 24, 2019)

Germany approved the selling of 4 RAM naval missile systems, 85 dual-mode radar and infrared seekers that guide the missile into its target for Qatar Emiri Navy .. these will be fitted on Qatari Navy 4 corvettes which are currently under production by Fincantieri pic.twitter.com/cIPXfWK4a1 — Abdulmoiz (@abdulmoiz1990) January 24, 2019

BERLIN --- The German government has approved the export to Qatar of four RAM naval missile systems developed by Germany and the United States, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told lawmakers in a letter seen by Reuters.The Jan. 23 letter did not provide the value of the deal, citing a 2014 court ruling that exempts such disclosures if it could harm companies’ ability to compete.Approval of the sale comes amid a halt in all weapons sales to Qatar’s rival Saudi Arabia imposed by Berlin after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.RAM is a ship-based rolling airframe missile that protects naval vessels against missiles, aircraft, helicopters and other ships. The sale also includes 85 dual-mode radar and infrared seekers that guide the missile into its target. (end of excerpt)-ends-