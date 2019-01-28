New Capabilities for Naval Air Operations

(Source: Navy of Colombia; issued Jan 28, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

A priest blesses a Colombian Navy Dauphin helicopter. The service introduction of two Dauphins will allow the Colombian Navy to provide search and rescue services from both land bases and naval ships. (Colombian Navy photo)

In a ceremony presided by Dr. Guillermo Botero Nieto, Minister of National Defense, in Barranquilla, the new Aeromaritime Emergency Training and Simulation Center was inaugurated, together with the incorporation of two new Navy aircraft which will be operated to improve the safety of human life at sea, the protection of Colombia’s national interests and development as a bioceanic regional power and a coastal country.



The Navy’s Aeromaritime Emergency Training and Simulation Center new Center for training and simulation of aeronautical emergencies of the National Navy, has been established with the aim of training servicemembers of the Navy, of other Colombian military services and of friendly countries, of private companies of the maritime and riverine sector, the personnel of the oil industry and aeronautical companies in the basic and advanced procedures of survival at sea, according to the standards of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the Organization for the Training of the Oil Industry (Opito).



The National Navy of Colombia has the equipment, know-how and capabilities necessary to comply with its international obligations at sea, such as safeguarding life in Colombian territorial waters. It has also established, together with the Ministry of National Defense, a derivative agreement for the operation of a modifiable simulator to provide training for evacuation procedures of submerged helicopter and airplane cabins. It also provides for the transfer of know-how and technology to ensure that Naval Aviation maintains the capability to train both civilian and military personnel.



The agreements of industrial cooperation, commonly known as "offset", are an instrument for the strategic development of the Nation by transferring know-how and technology to the Defense Sector.



On the other hand, taking into account the fact that aviation expands the coverage, speed and effectiveness of the other components of the Navy, the service introduction of the two Dauphin helicopters improves and complements the capabilities developed for Colombia’s maritime operations.



The ability to conduct offshore or onshore aeronautical operations, from naval platforms without the need to touch land, and with a greater radius of action, supports the investment in Comprehensive Maritime Security carried out by the General Maritime Directorate and the National Navy.



-ends-

