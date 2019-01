Russia Sells Weapons Worth $15 Bln Abroad Annually

(Source: TASS; issued Jan 28, 2019)

MOSCOW --- Russia has been annually selling weapons $15 billion worth abroad during the last three years, said head of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev on NTV channel live on Monday.



"During the last three years our annual volume has been somewhere about $ 15 billion. The order portfolio is roughly the same," he said.



Shugayev noted that "the main products, which make up more than 50% in the arms export, are aviation equipment."



