GE H Series Engine Begins Operation in Kazakhstan

(Source: GE Aviation; issued Jan 28, 2019)

PRAGUE --- Aircraft Industries’ Let L-410, powered by GE H Series turboprop engines, has begun commercial operations in Kazakhstan with Kazakh-based Zhetysu Airline.



Zhetysu Airline took delivery of its first two L-410 UVP-E20, both equipped with two GE H80-200 engines, on January 10th. Both aircraft landed at Taldykorgan Airport, south-east of Kazakhstan. Another 18 L-410 aircraft are anticipated to be ordered and distributed by the government of Kazakhstan as part of the national growth program, “Nurly Zhol” (Path of Light) over the next five years. This economic stimulus plan is designed to turn Kazakhstan into a key Eurasian transport and logistics hub. Its mission includes improving regional commercial and medical air transportation and creating additional means of transportation for Kazakhstan.



The L-410 UVP-E20 aircraft was selected by the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan after an extensive joint effort between Aircraft Industries, GE Aviation Czech and GE Russia/CIS. GE Aviation expanded its collaboration with Aircraft Industries in November, signing an agreement to supply GE H Series turboprop engines for Let L-410 and L-410 NG models manufactured by the Czech-based aircraft maker.



GE’s H Series is a family of turboprop engines offering a wide range of power and performance customized for business and general aviation aircraft. Featuring power output options from 750 to 850 SHP for both takeoff and maximum continuous operation, the H Series is the efficient power solution to meet the requirements of the L-410 series.



The GE H80-200 engines performance enables the Let L-410 to offer the largest cabin in its class. The durable aircraft’s ability to land on short, unpaved runways enables operation in severe conditions. Its maximum versatility for a variety of missions is a key factor for its success.





GE Aviation Czech is GE’s headquarters for its business and general aviation Turboprop market segment, consolidating advanced technologies, design, and global aftermarket support in providing targeted solutions to the market.



GE technology has been working in Kazakhstan for over 70 years, bringing state-of-the art technologies and global expertise across the power, oil & gas, aviation, and healthcare industries.



Aircraft Industries, located in Kunovice, Czech Republic, specializes in the production of L410 aircraft. The company’s history dates to the 1930s, when it was founded as an aircraft repair shop. All types of aircraft were repaired there after World War II. LET built a new plant in Kunovice in the 1950s and designed its first general aviation category aircraft in 1957. Since then, Aircraft Industries has had a successful history manufacturing specialized commuter aircraft.



