Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Jan 28, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $31,335,203 for modification P00044 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0004) for sustainment services for F-35 Lightning II low-rate initial production Lot X aircraft for the government of Australia.



Work will be performed in Williamtown, Australia, and is expected to be completed in January 2021.



Non-U.S. Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of $31,335,203 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



