Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Jan 28, 2019)

Syracuse Research Corp., Syracuse, New York, was awarded a $108,209,591 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Vehicle Integrated Defeat System.



Bids were solicited via the internet with one received.



Work will be performed in Syracuse, New York, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 30, 2020.



Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation; operations and maintenance, Army; and other procurement, Army funds in the combined amount of $53,022,699 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-19-C-0005).



-ends-

