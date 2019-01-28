Malaysia Issues RFI for KAI’s FA-50 Light Fighter (excerpt)

(Source: Jane’s Defence Weekly; posted Jan 28, 2019)

By Jon Grevatt

Malaysia has issued a preliminary request for information (RFI) to Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) in support of a potential acquisition of the company's FA-50 light attack aircraft, it has been confirmed to Jane's.A spokesperson for KAI said on 28 January that the RFI was received earlier this month and that an additional RFI is expected once Malaysia refines its air combat requirements. A spokesperson from the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) could not be reached for comment.Under the country's proposed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) procurement programme Malaysia is thought to be seeking to acquire an initial 12 aircraft with an option for another 24 units in future years.A KAI spokesperson said, "KAI received the request for information from Malaysia on 5 January, and we expect a more detailed RFI to be issued in the near future." (end of excerpt)-ends-