ANA Holdings Expands Fleet, Announces Decision to Place Orders for 48 Narrow-Body Aircraft

(Source: ANA Holdings; issued Jan. 29, 2019)

TOKYO --- ANA Holdings Inc. voted today at its board meeting to place an order for a total of 48 aircraft, which include 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 18 Airbus A320neo. Deliveries are scheduled from FY2021 to FY2025.



The decision was based on the economic growth of Asia and emerging countries, with demand in the Asian aviation market and inbound demand on the rise. ANA HD and Peach Aviation Limited (hereinafter "Peach") each selected its own optimum aircraft to fit its strategy to further grow. The specific markets that will be served by the new order have not been finalized.



Boeing 737 MAX 8, a first for a Japanese airline, is more spacious compared to the current aircraft and creates a comfortable atmosphere. The aircraft is also fuel efficient and is expected to improve the efficiency by approximately 15%. Given the plane's benefits to the domestic market, it will succeed the current Boeing 737 NG series. ANA HD decided to place 30 aircraft on order, including 10 optional.



The Airbus A320neo, which currently serves ANA international routes, was chosen for its excellent fuel efficiency and cruising performance to support Peach's current strategy, and an order for 18 aircraft will be placed.



ANA Group will maintain safety, which is the foundation of ANA Group's business, enhance customer-oriented quality and service, and proactively invest to aircraft to steadily implement growth strategy.





ANA was founded in 1952 with two helicopters and has become the largest airline in Japan, as well as one of the most significant airlines in Asia, operating 78 international routes and 118 domestic routes. ANA has been a member of Star Alliance since 1999 and has joint venture partnerships with United Airlines, Lufthansa German Airlines, Swiss International Airlines and Austrian Airlines.



