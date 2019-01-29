OHB and IAI Team in Proposing Lunar Surface Access Service to the European Space Agency

(Source: Israel Aerospace Industries; issued Jan 29, 2019)

TEL AVIV, Israel --- OHB System AG, a leading German manufacturer of satellites and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), signed a teaming agreement today, Tuesday, 29.1.2019, at the Ilan Ramon Space Conference.



Under the agreement, the companies will offer a commercial Lunar Surface Access Service (LSAS) for payloads up to 150 kg to the European Space Agency (ESA).



The TA was signed by Marco Fuchs, Chief Executive Officer of OHB SE and OHB System AG and Opher Doron, General Manager of IAI's Space Division. The signing ceremony was attended by Johann-Dietrich Wörner, director general of ESA, Prof. Pascale Ehrenfreund, chairperson of the Executive Board of the German Space Agency DLR and Avi Blasberger, director general of Israel Space Agency.



Under the agreement between the companies, OHB System AG, based on its long successful heritage in space missions, will act as prime contractor and will manage the work with ESA and the developers of scientific payloads for the lunar lander.



IAI, for its part, shall provide a version of its lunar lander which was co-developed and built for SpaceIL; flight-ready and preparing to launch next month from the US.



