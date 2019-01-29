Lithuania and Israel Begin Cooperation in Cyber Security

(Source: Lithuania Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 29, 2019)

On January 28 Vice Minister of National Defence Edvinas Kerza and Director General of the Israel National Cyber Directorate signed a Declaration of Intent on cooperation in cyber security in Tel Aviv.



“Lithuania and Israel are connected by shared strategic goals and a shared understanding that partnership of countries in cyber security is mutually beneficial in the fight against malicious activities in cyber space,” E. Kerza says.



The Declaration of Intent signed Monday is the first step on the way to closer inter-institutional cooperation between the Ministry of National Defence of Lithuania and the Israel National Cyber Directorate. The countries agreed to exchanged information and data on cyber-incidents and attacks, to hold bilateral meetings of cyber security institutions experts.



On January 28-30 Vice Minister of National Defence E. Kerza is conducting a visit to Israel in the delegation of Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis. Meetings with representatives of the Israel’s government and participation in CyberTech, international cyber security conference are planned.



