WASHINGTON, DC --- In public testimony today before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Director of National Intelligence Daniel R. Coats presented the Worldwide Threat Assessment and outlined the most significant global security threats facing the nation.
Recognizing that global threats comprise a diverse set of issues and factors, Director Coats framed the analysis by identifying areas of risk and concern that could have direct effects on the quality of life and security for Americans.
Director Coats also provided Intelligence Community updates on a range of threats and concerns in regions across the globe.
-- Director Coats’ remarks (20 PDF ages), are available by clicking here.
-- The Statement for the Record (42 PDF pages) is available by clicking here.
-ends-