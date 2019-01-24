Naval Group Wins the Call for Tenders for the Maintenance of the Ten French Mine Hunters (CMT)

The French Navy operates a fleet of ten Eridan-class composite-hulled minehunters, developed jointly with Belgium and the Netherlands in the 1980s, and they will now be maintained by Naval Group, which was awarded a five-year contract in December. (NG photo)

The Naval Group Services Department was awarded by the French Navy at the end of December 2018 the 5-year maintenance and service contract called "CMT 19".



As part of the tripartite mine hunter program (CMT), jointly conducted by Belgium, the Netherlands and France, Naval Group built ten of these minehunters for France in the 1980s.



This new contract covers all the technical stops to be carried out on ten French CMTs, seven of them home-ported in Brest and three in Toulon, for a total of eight 8 major technical stops and 34 intermediate technical stops. All technical stops will be carried out at the Brest and Toulon naval bases.



The contract also provides for several developments during technical shutdowns: electric factories, air fridges, PAP self-propelled underwater drones (supplied by ECA Robotics), refurbishment of diesel fuel bunkers etc.



Finally, it will also include the retirement from active service, in a few years’ time, of two of these vessels: FS Orion in Toulon and FS Cassiopée in Brest.



Maintenance at the core of Naval Group innovations



Naval Group accompanies its customers to ensure the availability of ships throughout their life cycle.



With its ability to sustain (or maintain operational condition, MCO) complex military vessels, in France for its Navy or for other naval customers, Naval Group innovates and is generalizing I-maintenance.



Thanks to the implementation of this "smart" maintenance (IMS) approach aboard ships, predictive maintenance activities will allow a continuous optimization of support services. Data is structured and stored and provides a history of in-service facility monitoring, before being subjected to powerful algorithmic systems highlighting anomalies and monitoring points.



The FREMM Aquitaine is the first to have benefited from this new approach in November 2018 in Brest.



