Boeing Reports Record 2018 Results and Provides 2019 Guidance

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued Jan 30, 2019)

-- Record revenue of $101.1 billion reflecting strong growth across the portfolio-- Record GAAP EPS of $17.85 and record core EPS (non-GAAP)* of $16.01 driven by solid execution-- Record operating cash flow of $15.3 billion; repurchased 26.1 million shares for $9.0 billion-- Total backlog remains robust at $490 billion, including nearly 5,900 commercial airplanes-- Cash and marketable securities of $8.6 billion provide strong liquidityCHICAGO --- The Boeing Company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $28.3 billion, GAAP earnings per share of $5.93 and core earnings per share (non-GAAP)* of $5.48, all company records. These results reflect record commercial deliveries, higher defense and services volume and strong performance which outweighed favorable tax impacts recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017. Boeing generated operating cash flow of $2.9 billion, repurchased 1.6 million shares for $0.6 billion, paid $1.0 billion of dividends and completed the acquisition of KLX.Revenue was a record $101.1 billion for the full year reflecting higher commercial deliveries and increased volume across the company. Records for GAAP earnings per share of $17.85 and core earnings per share (non-GAAP)* of $16.01 were driven by higher volume, improved mix and solid execution."Across the enterprise our team delivered strong core operating performance and customer focus, driving record revenues, earnings and cash flow and further extending our global aerospace industry leadership in 2018," said Boeing Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg. "Our financial performance provided a firm platform to further invest in new growth businesses, innovation and future franchise programs, as well as in our people and enabling technologies. In the last 5 years, we have invested nearly $35 billion in key strategic areas of our business, all while increasing cash returns to shareholders.""Our One Boeing focus, clear strategies for growth, and leading positions in large and growing markets, give us confidence for continued strong performance, revenue expansion and solid execution across all three businesses, which is reflected in our 2019 guidance.""We remain focused on executing on our production and development programs as well as our growth strategy while driving further productivity, quality and safety improvements, investing in our team and creating more value and opportunity for our customers, shareholders and employees."-ends-