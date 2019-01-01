The Navy will commission its newest fast attack submarine, the future USS South Dakota (SSN 790), during an 11 a.m. (EST) ceremony Saturday, Feb. 2, at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut.
The principal speaker will be U.S. Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota. The submarine's sponsor is Mrs. Deanie Dempsey, wife of the 18th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Martin Dempsey. She will give the order to "man our ship and bring her to life!" in a time-honored Navy tradition.
"USS South Dakota enters service during a period of dynamic security challenges," said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. "I am confident USS South Dakota and its crew will ensure our Navy and nation remain safe and strong, and proudly serve our nation's interest for decades to come."
USS South Dakota, a Virginia-class submarine designated SSN 790, is the third ship to bear the state's name. The first South Dakota was an armored cruiser commissioned Jan. 27, 1908. The ship served in a convoy escort role during World War I before being renamed Huron June 7, 1920. She was decommissioned following seven years of service in the Pacific on June 17, 1927. The second ship was a battleship commissioned March 20, 1942. She saw service in a number of important World War II battles including Santa Cruz, Guadalcanal, Philippine Sea, and Okinawa, earning thirteen battle stars over the course of the war. South Dakota was present at Tokyo Bay when the Japanese surrendered and was later placed out of commission on Jan. 31, 1947.
USS South Dakota is the 17th Virginia-class attack submarine and the seventh Virginia-class Block III submarine. Virginia-class submarines are built to operate in the world's littoral and deep waters while conducting anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface ship warfare; strike warfare; special operation forces support; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; irregular warfare; and mine warfare missions.
Their inherent stealth, endurance, mobility, and firepower directly enable them to support five of the six maritime strategy core capabilities—sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security, and deterrence.
The ceremony can be viewed online, and the media kit with photos and videos can be accessed at http://www.navy.mil/southdakotacommissioning
