Russian Defence Minister to Inspect Manufacturing and Modernising Long-Range Aircraft in Kazan

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 30, 2019)

Russian Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu arrived in Kazan, where he will monitor the work on manufacturing and modernization of long-range aircraft.



As part of the working visit, the head of the military department will visit the Gorbunov Aviation Plant (branch of Tupolev PJSC), where he will monitor the progress of the state defence order for the production and modernization of long-range aircraft, in particular Tu-160 (Tu-160M), Tu-214, as well as the progress of the manufacturing the Tu-160 in a new outlook.



General of the Army Sergei Shoigu will also hold a meeting on maintaining weapons health, military and special equipment during his visit to the Gorbunov Kazan Aviation Plant.



Russian Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu Visits Irkutsk Aviation Plant to Inspect Manufacturing of Su-30SM Multi-Purpose Fighter Jet

The head of the military department pointed out that the United Aircraft Corporation and Irkut are to perform not only contracts for the supply of new equipment, but also work within the full life cycle.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu visited the Irkutsk aviation plant to inspect manufacturing of Su-30SM.



Two squadrons of the Su-30SM had been put into service with Kazakhstan. Belarus are preparing to take the first batch of the Su-30SM in 2019.https://t.co/wxaIJ27CwK pic.twitter.com/cHqGDlprZy — UAC Russia (@UAC_Russia_eng) January 31, 2019



The Russian Federation possesses more than 100 aircraft of this types. During modernisation they will be equipped with high-precision weapons.



The head of the military department was informed that two squadrons of the Su-30SM aircraft had already been put into service with the Republic of Kazakhstan. Supplies are planned to be continued. The Armed Forces of Belarus are preparing to take the first batch of the Su-30SM in 2019.



Russian Defence Minister Holds a Working Meeting on State Defence Order at the Krasmash Plant

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 30, 2019)

In 2019, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation invests more than 20 billion rubles in enterprises of the Krasnoyarsk Territory through the state defence order. It was announced by Russia's Minister of Defence General of the Army Sergei Shoigu during a working meeting on state defence order at the Krasmash Plant.



Last year, the enterprises of the military-industrial complex of the region received orders from the Russian Defence Ministry for 12.3 billion rubles.



In turn, as was noted at the meeting, the region, together with the military department, constructively solves social issues of servicemen and their families, in particular, provides places in kindergartens and schools, employment for wives of servicemen.



Krasmash CEO, Alexander Gavrilov, reported to the Minister of Defence that all work on the state defence order was carried out in accordance with the schedule.



After the meeting, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu and Krasnoyarsk Territory Governor Alexander Uss inspected the facilities of the Yenisei sports complex, where the World Universiade will kick off soon.



Representatives of the Yunarmiya school, which was established at Krasmash, and where nearly 500 children study, presented the head of the military department with a Universiade torch made at the enterprise



