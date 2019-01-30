Government of Canada Announces Information Technology Investment for Canada’s Military

(Source: Public Services and Procurement Canada; issued Jan 30, 2019)

OTTAWA, Ontario --- The Government of Canada is providing its women and men in uniform with the equipment they need to do their jobs and protect Canadians, while maximizing economic benefits to Canadians.



Public Services and Procurement Canada, on behalf of National Defence, has awarded three contracts, with a combined value of $621.5 million, to General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada.



The contracts will provide support over five years for the Land Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (LC4ISR) system. The Canadian Army depends on these communications and information systems to inform and direct land operations. This includes:



--Cyber Security Engineering Support: contract valued at up to $56.5 million to support the protection of data information systems from theft and damage to the information they contain



--Engineering and Integration Support: contract valued at up to $367.25 million to fully integrate the LC4ISR system



--Transition Software Support: contract valued at up to $197.75 million to provide software support that helps integrate various data points, such as GPS-based position reporting, into a single system to allow for timely and informed decision-making



The three contracts combined will help sustain approximately 494 highly skilled jobs in Ottawa, Ontario, and Calgary, Alberta.



Quotes



“These contracts are yet another example of how our government is building a more agile, better-equipped military, while providing meaningful economic opportunities for Canadian businesses. The Canadian Armed Forces carry out important missions on behalf of all Canadians and require the latest technologies to better understand their operating environment and to detect incoming threats,” said Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility.



“Through our defence policy, Strong, Secure, Engaged, we are ensuring that our women and men in uniform are well equipped to do the important work we ask of them. The LC4ISR system is a foundational component by which Canadian Army troops stay in touch with each other, our allies and headquarters. These contracts are about ensuring the Canadian Army has what it needs to successfully carry out operations both now and into the future,” said Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence.



Quick facts



-- The Canadian Army’s LC4ISR capability is a highly integrated tactical system comprised of interconnected networks of digital communications and information systems that primarily support the Land Forces in operations.



-- These contracts were awarded through fair, open and transparent procurement processes.



-- The Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy applies to these projects, creating jobs and supporting key industrial capabilities in Canada.



-ends-

