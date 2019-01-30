Sikorsky S-92A Helicopter to Commence Operations in Mexico

STRATFORD, Conn. --- A major oil company has selected three Sikorsky S-92 helicopters to provide deepwater transportation to rigs off the shores of Mexico. Three fielded S-92 helicopters will support the client’s operations, including crew change and search and rescue. Sikorsky is a Lockheed Martin company.



The S-92 operational tempo continues to grow with 2018 fleet flight hours increasing seven percent despite the downturn in offshore transportation demand.



“We are very happy the customer has selected the S-92 for this important service,” said David Martin, Sikorsky vice president of Oil & Gas. “We are respectful of the trust our customers place in us, and we are working hard to ensure this mature and reliable helicopter is also the most economical.”



Since 2016, Lockheed Martin has made significant investment into Sikorsky’s commercial sustainment to support both the S-92 and S-76 helicopters, including in a 24-hour, state-of-the-art Customer Care Center in Trumbull, Connecticut, the opening of four Forward Stocking Locations world-wide, an increase in the number of Sikorsky field service representatives as well as the continued authorization of Sikorsky Customer Support Centers.



Mexico's Directorate General of Civil Aeronautics approved the offshore and utility type certificate for the Sikorsky S-92A helicopter in November of 2017.



Sikorsky has delivered more than 300 production S-92 helicopters since 2004. The industry standard for safety and reliability, the S-92 is the preferred aircraft of its size class for offshore oil worker transportation. In 2018, the fleet flew 175,000 hours, a record for the fleet, contributing to a total of nearly 1.5 million hours flown.





Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 105,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.



