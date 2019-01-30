GKN Fokker and Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Collaborating on Future F-35 Long Term Agreement

(Source: GKN Aerospace; issued Jan 30, 2019)

FORT WORTH, TX --- At the roll-out event of the first operational Dutch F-35 in Fort Worth, Texas USA both GKN Fokker and Lockheed Martin Aeronautics confirmed via a protocol document the continuation of GKN Fokker’s efforts on F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter specific to the manufacturing of Flaperons, Inflight Opening Doors (IFOD), Arresting Gear, and Electrical Wiring and Interconnection Systems (EWIS) content.



Production will take place at GKN Fokker’s sites in The Netherlands and Turkey with delivery taking place over the next five years.



The protocol document was signed by Lockheed Martin’s Vice President of F-35 Supply Chain Management, Drew Ruiz and by GKN Fokker’s CEO John Pritchard.



State Secretary of Economic Affairs Mona Keijzer, Royal Netherlands Air Force Commander-in-Chief, Lt. Gen. Dennis Luyt, and the Netherlands’ Special Envoy for industrial participation, Maxime Verhagen all attended the ceremony.



GKN Fokker has been a valued supplier on the F-35 program since 2002 and has produced and delivered the flaperons, inflight opening doors (IFOD), arresting gear, and designed and produced the electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) for all F-35 aircraft that are currently flying and in production.



Commenting Chief Executive, John Pritchard said: “We are excited to be able to announce today, on the roll-out event of the Dutch F-35, that GKN Fokker has once again been selected to deliver Flaperons, Inflight Opening Doors (IFOD), and Electrical Wiring and Interconnection Systems (EWIS) for the F-35 aircraft that will be manufactured in the next five years.



“Our deliveries have supported over 350 F-35s and we are proud to be a part of Lockheed Martin’s tradition of aerospace leadership and innovation, and to contribute to one of the largest and technologically most advanced aircraft programs in the world. With a total estimated production of more than 3,000 F-35 aircraft, this is a major opportunity for our company in the decades to come in terms of employment, knowledge and innovation.”



Commenting, Netherlands Special Envoy for industrial participation Maxime Verhagen said: “This showcases the success of the Netherlands international participation program for the F-35, on which we can continue to build in the next 30 years. F-35 has created long-term employment for thousands of skilled technical employees in the aerospace industry. Dutch industry has already been awarded €1.5 billion of production orders. This amount will grow significantly in the years to come. The upcoming sustainment phase of the F-35 will offer a unique opportunity for our industry to position itself as the partner of choice for sustainment orders.”



GKN Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney Sign Agreement for F135 Engine Components

(Source: GKN Aerospace; issued Jan 30, 2019)

FORT WORTH, TX –-- GKN Fokker announced today at the roll-out ceremony for the first Dutch F-35 that it has signed an agreement with Pratt & Whitney for the initial production of advanced composite parts for the F135 engine, which powers the fifth generation F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft. Manufacturing will take place at GKN Fokker in Hoogeveen, the Netherlands.



This contract expands GKN Aerospace’s involvement in the F135 program and reinforces the company’s role as a long-term supplier of engine components for Pratt & Whitney.



“This agreement reaffirms the success of the F-35 and F135 industrial participation program in the Netherlands,” said Hans Büthker, Chief Executive of GKN Aerospace. “We are proud to be part of the F135 team and to expand our longstanding relationship with Pratt & Whitney.”



GKN Aerospace also manufactures wiring systems and covered engine components for the F135. The wiring systems are manufactured in the Netherlands, and the covered engine components are manufactured in Norway.



“This award underscores Pratt & Whitney’s commitment to F135 engine industrial participation in the Netherlands,” said Caroline Cooper, Senior Director, International Business Development, Pratt & Whitney Military Engines. “GKN Fokker competed globally and was selected as the best value supplier of these engine components, and will play a valuable role in our global supply chain for the F135 engine, as we continue to reduce the cost of the propulsion system.”





