Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Jan. 30, 2019)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is awarded $55,062,919 for modification P00011 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-16-C-0055).



This modification provides for the procurement of five Fire Scout MQ-8C unmanned air systems and two lightweight fuel cells.



Work will be performed in San Diego, California (33 percent); Ozark, Alabama (27 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (18 percent); Moss Point, Mississippi (16 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (6 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2021.



Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $55,062,919 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

