Raytheon Company Wins $81 Million for Retrofit of F/A-18E/F and EA-18G Aircraft

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Jan 30, 2019)

WALTHAM, Mass. --- Raytheon Company was awarded the following contract as announced by the Department of Defense on January 2, 2019.



Raytheon Co., El Segundo, California, was awarded $81,224,627 for modification P00007 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm-target contract (N00019-17-C-0042).



This modification provides for the procurement of 228 configuration components required for completion of Configuration D Retrofit Component engineering change proposals for the F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft for the Navy and the government of Australia.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.





Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.



-ends-

