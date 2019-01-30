First Tu-160M Modernised Strategic Bomber to Enter the Russian Armed Forces in 2021

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 30, 2019)

First Tu-160M modernised strategic bomber is to enter the Russian Armed Forces in 2021. It was announced by Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu during his working visit to the Gorbunov Kazan Aviation Plant, a branch of the Tupolev PJSC.



"We are working on upgrading the Tu-160M and giving its a new outlook in accordance with the schedule. The first aircraft which will have no analogues in the world, will enter the troops in 2021", the head of the defence department cannoned, as he opened a session focused on maintaining health of armaments, military and special hardware.



The Minister of Defence noted that the production of the deeply modernized Tu-160M strategic bomber was resumed at the Kazan Aircraft Plant on behalf of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.



“The aircraft will be equipped with the latest on-board defence system, a modern reliable communications system with enhanced anti-jamming system, and unique weapons, which will significantly expand its combat capabilities when using standard and nuclear weapons. NK-32 engines of the second series are installed on the strategic bomber, which will significantly increase the flight range and duration”, said General of the Army Sergei Shoigu.



According to the head of the military department, dozens of other major government contracts are being implemented by the enterprises of Tatarstan in the interests of the Armed Forces.”



“By investing in this way in the economy of the region considerable funds, the Ministry of Defence contributes to its development, increase in the number of jobs, as well as in enhancing the standards of living of the population. In turn, the leadership of the Republic attaches great attention to social problems that servicemen and their families may experience. We expect that this will continue in the future,” said Sergei Shoigu.



As part of the working visit, the head of the military department visited the Gorbunov Aviation Plant (branch of Tupolev PJSC), where he inspected the progress of the state defence order for the production and modernization of long-range aircraft, in particular Tu-160 (Tu-160M), Tu-214, as well as the progress of the manufacturing the Tu-160 in a new outlook. General of the Army Sergei Shoigu also held a meeting on maintaining weapons health, military and special equipment during his visit to the Gorbunov Kazan Aviation Plant.



