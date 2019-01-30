Americans Transfer First Operational F-35 to the Netherlands

The Dutch delegation to the official roll-out of the third Dutch F-35 in Fort Worth was headed by the State Secretary for Economics (in green) and included top military chiefs, but neither the Minister of Defence nor her State Secretary attended. (NL MoD photo)

The Royal Netherlands Air Force has received its third F-35. American manufacturer Lockheed Martin transferred the fighter aircraft today at Fort Worth, Texas, during a “roll out ceremony.”



This year, Lockheed Martin will deliver five more F-35s, bringing the number of Dutch aircraft built in America to eight. They are used by the air force for training in the United States.



At the end of 2019, the first two F-35s are expected to arrive in the Netherlands.



The Italian manufacturer Cameri is building both aircraft, which will be based at Leeuwarden Air Base. The total number of Dutch F-35s will by then total 10 aircraft.



The Netherlands first saw the new F-35 aircraft in 2016, when two aircraft toured the country during an introductory flight.



With the final arrival of both machines from Italy, the public will be able to see the F-35 Lighting II, the official name of the aircraft, more often.



Possibly more F-35s



The Netherlands will receive a total of 37 of these 5th-generation fighter aircraft. The F-35 replaces the F-16 that the air force has been using since 1979. The last F-35s will be delivered in 2023, but the Netherlands may buy more.



Although the Netherlands already received two test units in 2013, there was no roll out ceremony. The reason for this was that, at the time, the official choice for the aircraft had not yet been made.



During the official transfer in Texan Fort Worth, the music was provided by the Dutch DJs Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano.



Dutch delegation



The official roll-out and transfer of the third aircraft was attended by, among others, State Secretary for Economic Affairs Mona Keijzer, Commander of the Armed Forces Lieutenant Admiral Rob Bauer, Commander Air Forces Lieutenant General Dennis Luyt and Director of Defense Material Organization Vice Admiral Arie-Jan de Waard.



Lockheed Martin and Royal Netherlands Air Force Celebrate Rollout of the First Dutch Operational F-35

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued Jan. 30, 2019)