PARIS --- Britain’s Rolls-Royce has effectively moved the home for its best-known jet engine designs to Germany to avoid regulatory delays or sales disruption after Britain’s European Union exit.
Rolls, one of the biggest names in British industry, said relocating the design approval process was a purely technical move and would not involve transferring jobs.
The move is the latest example of rebasing some activities to ensure smooth operations in the case of a ‘no deal’ Brexit when Britain is due to leave the bloc on March 29.
Officials say the move will make it easier for Rolls to continue to sell engines outside Europe following Brexit, which would otherwise have depended on new regulatory deals being struck between Britain and the nations of many airlines.
Aircraft safety and the design approvals process are among issues that Britain and the EU have yet to settle.
Rolls said in April it had applied for permission to transfer the approval process - and with it the home for its designs as far as regulators are concerned - for large jet engines to its German unit to ease the impact of Brexit.
The European Aviation Safety Agency said in a [Jan. 16] filing that it had now formally approved the request.
“Rolls-Royce has become in terms of conception a German organisation, so belonging to the EU,” a European official said. (end of excerpt)
