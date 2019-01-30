Launch-and-Landing Failures Add to $13 Billion Ship’s Troubles (excerpt)

(Source: Bloomberg News; published Jan 30, 2019)

By Anthony Capaccio

The US Navy’s latest aircraft carrier, the $13-billion USS Ford, has encountered many technical problems, but in recent tests its aircraft failed to launch or trap over 20 times, raising doubts about whether it will be able to meet its sortie requirement. (USN photo)

The Navy’s costliest warship, the $13 billion Gerald R. Ford, had 20 failures of its aircraft launch-and-landing systems during operations at sea, according to the Pentagon’s testing office.The previously undisclosed failures with the electromagnetic systems made by General Atomics occurred during more than 740 at-sea trials since the aircraft carrier’s delivery in May 2017 despite praise from Navy officials of its growing combat capabilities. The Navy must pay to fix such flaws under a “cost-plus” development contract.The new reliability issues add to doubts the carrier, designated as CVN-78, will meet its planned rate of combat sorties per 24 hours -- the prime metric for any aircraft carrier -- according to the annual report on major weapons from the Defense Department’s operational test office.…/…The Ford “will probably not achieve” its sortie rate requirement because of “unrealistic assumptions” that “ignore the effects of weather, aircraft emergencies, ship maneuvers and current air-wing composition on flight operations,” Robert Behler, the Pentagon’s director of operational testing, said in his assessment of the carrier, obtained by Bloomberg News. (end of excerpt)-ends-