Raytheon Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Jan 31, 2019)

WALTHAM, Mass. --- Raytheon Company today announced net sales for the fourth quarter 2018 of $7.4 billion, up 8.5 percent compared to $6.8 billion in the fourth quarter 2017. Fourth quarter 2018 EPS from continuing operations was $2.93 compared to $1.35 in the fourth quarter 2017. The increase in the fourth quarter 2018 EPS from continuing operations was primarily driven by operational improvements and lower taxes primarily associated with tax reform.Net sales in 2018 were $27.1 billion, up 6.7 percent compared to $25.3 billion in 2017. Full-year 2018 EPS from continuing operations was $10.15 compared to $6.94 for the full-year 2017."Raytheon had a very successful year in 2018. We accelerated our sales growth yet again and achieved a new company record for operating cash flow," said Thomas A. Kennedy, Raytheon Chairman and CEO. "We ended the year with record bookings and backlog which positions us well for 2019 and beyond."The company generated strong operating cash flow for both the fourth quarter and full-year. Operating cash flow from continuing operations for the fourth quarter 2018 was $2.4 billion. Operating cash flow from continuing operations for the full-year 2018 was a record $3.4 billion, after making the $1.25 billion pretax discretionary pension contribution in the third quarter 2018.Operating cash flow from continuing operations for the fourth quarter 2017 and full-year 2017 was $1.6 billion and $2.7 billion, respectively, after making the $1.0 billion pretax discretionary pension contribution in the fourth quarter 2017. Operating cash flow from continuing operations for the fourth quarter and full-year 2018 was better than the company's prior guidance primarily due to improved working capital.In the fourth quarter 2018, the company repurchased 2.3 million shares of common stock for $400 million. For the full-year 2018, the company repurchased 6.7 million shares of common stock for $1,325 million.The company had bookings of $8.4 billion in the fourth quarter 2018, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.15. Fourth quarter 2017 bookings were $8.5 billion. Full-year 2018 bookings were a record $32.2 billion, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.19. Full-year 2017 bookings were $27.7 billion.-ends-