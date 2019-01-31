ATR Performs on Target

(Source: ATR; issued Jan 31, 2019)

TOULOUSE, France --- ATR, the Franco-Italian turboprop manufacturer, maintained its leadership on the market in 2018, showing a solid performance. It delivered 76 aircraft, booked 52 firm orders and stabilised its annual turnover at US$ 1.8 billion. With a total of 165 orders and 154 deliveries between 2017 and 2018, ATR achieved a book to bill ratio above 1.



Out of the 52 firm orders, 20 are for ATR 42-600s. In a difficult environment, ATR succeeded in reallocating the aircraft it was unable to deliver to Iran Air. With around 62% of the turboprop orders for the year, the modern ATR -600s continues to be the preferred choice of regional airlines. The 2018 results provide ATR with a solid backlog representing almost three years of production.



In 2018, ATR has sold aircraft in every region of the world, and welcomed three new operators into the ATR family (Silver in the US, Ewa Air in Mayotte in the Indian Ocean and HAC in Japan). ATR also signed the first contracts for aircraft equipped with its new ClearVision™ system. As the ideal route opener, ATR aircraft created 113 new routes in 2018, serving 1,346 airports worldwide (56 more than in 2017).



The market-leading turboprop manufacturer also surpassed three impressive delivery milestones in 2018. ATR delivered its 1,000th ATR 72, its 500th -600 series aircraft, only seven years after the launch of the programme, and its 1,500th ATR aircraft. In 2018, ATR has substantially increased its Customer Support activities. While installing a new training simulator in Toulouse, and introducing a brand new 24/7 Customer Service Center, ATR gained 15% more customers for its tailor-made pay-by-the-hour maintenance programme, the Global Maintenance Agreement (GMA).



Underpinning ATR’s success has been its policy of continuous improvement, which saw in 2018 the introduction of several innovations, including new Neo-Classic and Neo-Prestige passenger seats, which became standard on all new ATRs, and the optional standalone wireless In-Flight Entertainment system Cabinstream™.



The outlook for 2019 and beyond shows a bright future for ATR, as the global turboprop market will require over 3,000 new aircraft before the end of 2037. ATR aircraft will continue to help smaller, local economies expand their horizons while ensuring mature markets continue to thrive, thanks to its unbeatable economics, environmental performance and operational flexibility.





