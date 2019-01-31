Collins Aerospace to Provide ACES 5 Ejection Seat and Landing Gear System for Boeing T-X Trainer

(Source: Collin Aerospace; issued Jan 31, 2019)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa --- When the U.S. Air Force flies its new advanced pilot trainer from Boeing and Saab, it will be equipped with an ACES 5 ejection seat from Collins Aerospace, a unit of United Technologies Corp., along with a fully integrated landing gear system.



ACES 5 offers passive head and neck protection, arm and leg flail prevention, and a load-compensating catapult rocket that varies its thrust based on the occupant’s weight. In addition to ACES 5, Collins will supply the aircraft’s fully integrated landing gear system, including structure, actuation, dressings, hydraulics, and wheels and brakes. The system boasts several technological innovations designed to help reduce maintenance costs while improving operational performance.



“Collins Aerospace is honored to be a supplier for Boeing in support of the U.S. Air Force’s next-generation trainer program and proud to provide a host of integral content, including our ACES 5 ejection seat and fully integrated landing gear system,” said John “Barney” Fyfe, Air Force programs director for Collins Aerospace. “Our innovative technologies will play a critical role in helping to keep aircrews safe, reducing maintenance costs, and improving operational performance. Our support for Boeing military aircraft dates back to 1932 with the P-26, and we look forward to continuing to work with the Boeing and Saab team on the T-X program in the years to come.”



Collins Aerospace, a unit of United Technologies Corp., is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Created in 2018 by bringing together UTC Aerospace Systems and Rockwell Collins, Collins Aerospace has the capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and expertise to solve customers’ toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market.



United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs.



(ends)



Triumph Selected to Supply Critical Systems for T-X Trainer

(Source: Triumph Group, Inc.; issued Jan 31, 2019)

BERWYN, Pa. --- Triumph Group, Inc. announced today that it will provide Airframe Mounted Accessory Drives (AMAD) and hydraulic systems to Saab for the Boeing T-X advanced pilot training jet.



Saab, Boeing’s partner for the T-X program, responsible for the aft fuselage and the associated subsystems, named Triumph as the supplier to design, develop, manufacture, and provide aftermarket support for the AMAD and hydraulic systems.



The announcement follows the selection of Boeing T-X as the new U.S. Air Force advanced pilot training system, replacing the fleet of the aging T-38 aircraft.



“We look forward to delivering these systems for the T-X program that will provide U.S. Air Force pilots in training with the latest equipment to support missions that protect freedom and democracy,” said Frank Dubey, Executive Vice President, Triumph Integrated Systems.



Triumph Integrated Systems’ Geared Solutions operating company will provide the AMADs, which features the company’s aircraft accessory gearbox product line. Its Actuation & Control operating company will provide subcomponents for the hydraulic systems used on the aircraft. Triumph Actuation & Control has partnered with Saab for many years, supplying similar hydraulic equipment for other aircraft programs.



“With this award, Triumph will provide hydraulic systems and sophisticated gear drive technology, in addition to our existing contract with Boeing providing major structural content including the wing, vertical tail and horizontal tail,” said Dan Crowley, Triumph Group President and CEO.





Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.



-ends-

