CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa --- When the U.S. Air Force flies its new advanced pilot trainer from Boeing and Saab, it will be equipped with an ACES 5 ejection seat from Collins Aerospace, a unit of United Technologies Corp., along with a fully integrated landing gear system.
ACES 5 offers passive head and neck protection, arm and leg flail prevention, and a load-compensating catapult rocket that varies its thrust based on the occupant’s weight. In addition to ACES 5, Collins will supply the aircraft’s fully integrated landing gear system, including structure, actuation, dressings, hydraulics, and wheels and brakes. The system boasts several technological innovations designed to help reduce maintenance costs while improving operational performance.
“Collins Aerospace is honored to be a supplier for Boeing in support of the U.S. Air Force’s next-generation trainer program and proud to provide a host of integral content, including our ACES 5 ejection seat and fully integrated landing gear system,” said John “Barney” Fyfe, Air Force programs director for Collins Aerospace. “Our innovative technologies will play a critical role in helping to keep aircrews safe, reducing maintenance costs, and improving operational performance. Our support for Boeing military aircraft dates back to 1932 with the P-26, and we look forward to continuing to work with the Boeing and Saab team on the T-X program in the years to come.”
“Our innovative technologies will play a critical role in helping to keep aircrews safe, reducing maintenance costs, and improving operational performance. Our support for Boeing military aircraft dates back to 1932 with the P-26, and we look forward to continuing to work with the Boeing and Saab team on the T-X program in the years to come.”
Collins Aerospace, a unit of United Technologies Corp., is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Created in 2018 by bringing together UTC Aerospace Systems and Rockwell Collins, Collins Aerospace has the capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and expertise to solve customers’ toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market.
United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs.
(ends)