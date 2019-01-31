Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Jan 31, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Florida, has been awarded a $100,690,961 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00002) to contract FA8682-18-C-0009 which provides for design, development, integration and testing of subsystem design changes for the wings/chines to the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile - Extended Range baseline missile.



Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2023.



This award is the result of sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds will provide funding for the contract.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

