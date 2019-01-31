New Fleet Supply Vessels Ordered for the French Navy

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued Jan 31, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

France has ordered four replenishment tankers derived from the “Vulcano” design being built by Fincantieri for the Italian Navy. They will be jointly built in France by Chantiers de l’Atlantique (formerly STX) and Naval Group. (NG image)

PARIS --- The Minister of the Armed Forces, Florence Parly, had emphasized at Last October’s Euronaval show, the need for the French Armed Forces to be able to count on a strong, renewed and efficient logistics fleet. Act has followed speech, with today’s order for four logistic supply ships.



The Directorate General of Armaments (DGA), France’s defense procurement agency, today announced that OCCAR, the Joint Organization for Armaments Co-operation, had awarded a 1.7-billion euro contract for the Logistic Support Ship program on January 30, 2019.



This contract is part of the "Fleet Logistics" (FLOTLOG) program. It will replace the French Navy supply ships currently in service with four new, more efficient vessels. The 2019-2025 Military Planning Law provides for the first two units to be delivered by 2025.



FLOTLOG's objective is to replace the current single-hull oil tankers that entered service in the 1970s and 1980s with modern, double-hulled and internationally compliant vessels. The new four tanker ships will sustain the ships deployed on the high seas (aircraft carriers, amphibious helicopter carriers, frigates) by supplying them with fuel, ammunition, spare parts and food.



These new vessels will be derived from the design of the ship “Vulcano” Logistic Support Ship being built for the Italian Navy, within the framework of a cooperation managed by OCCAR, acting on behalf of France and Italy. The DGA contract was awarded to Chantiers de l'Atlantique and Naval Group.



OCCAR manages several equipment programs on behalf of France and Italy, either through bilateral cooperation (multi-mission frigates and air defense systems) or through cooperation with other countries, like the medium-altitude, long endurance (MALE) drones and ESSOR software radio program.



This order follows the signature on 23 October 2018, by the Director-General of Armaments Joel Barre and his Italian counterpart Secretary General Nicolò Falsaperna, of the Franco-Italian Logistic Support Ship agreement, in the presence of French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly and Elisabetta Trenta, the Italian Defense Minister.



(ends)



